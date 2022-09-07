Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Eliza Fletcher's family is in mourning.

The billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5, three days after she was abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, according to the city's police department. In the wake of the tragic discovery, her family released a statement and shared how they are "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."

"Liza was such a joy to so many—her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her," read a statement published by local news station WREG on Sept. 6. "Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her."

Thanking the community for their "expressions of love and concern" amid this difficult time, the family continued, "We are grateful beyond measure to local, state and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime."

They added, "We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understand the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time."