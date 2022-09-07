Jodie Turner-Smith May Be Joining the Star Wars Franchise: Find Out How

Jodie Turner-Smith is eyeing a spot in the Star Wars universe. Find out what we know about the actress joining the upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte.

Jodie Turner-Smith might have booked a ticket to a galaxy far, far away.

The Queen & Slim star is finalizing a deal to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, according to Deadline.

Details about the series—including Turner-Smith's role—remain scarce, but we do know that The Acolyte will star The Hate U Give star Amandla Stenberg.

E! News reached out to reps for Turner-Smith, Lucasfilm and Disney+ for comment, but did not hear back.

Showrunner Leslye Headland, who co-created Netflix's Russian Doll, told Vanity Fair that the series will "take a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about."

Headland said the series will take place roughly 100 years before the events of 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

"My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, ‘Well, how did things get to this point?'" Headland teased. "How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?"

We can't wait to find out!

Headland also said the series will challenge whatever preconceived notions you might have about Jedis.

"The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," she said. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

In addition to her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, Turner-Smith has appeared in movies like 2021's Without Remorse and the 2021 television adaptation of Anne Boleyn.

She can next be seen alongside Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in Noah Baumbach's White Noise, which hits theaters Nov. 25 before premiering on Netflix Dec. 30.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is expected to begin production this fall in London.

