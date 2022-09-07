Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Give Relationship Update After Interview Didn't Air During Reunion

Love Island USA stars Mady and Andy shared where they stand after their interview didn't appear on the reunion episode on Sept. 1.

What happened to Mandy?

Love Island USA contestants Mady McLanahan and Andy Voyen returned to the villa for the show's first-ever reunion special, which dropped Sept. 1. While eagle-eyed fans noticed them sitting together at a table, they didn't get to hear from the pair directly.

Last time fans saw the couple, Mady had chosen to leave the show midway through to potentially explore things off-camera with Andy, just days after the Minnesota-based realtor was dumped from the island. 

So, where do they stand now? They gave fans the much-needed details on Instagram over the weekend.

"We wanted to give you all an update as our interview was not aired during the reunion," they wrote in a joint post. "So where are we at and what's next for us? Ms. Mady is headed to Minnesota next week and we are still working on growing our relationship together."

The reality stars noted, "We're taking it one day at a time and we're excited for what is to come! We love and appreciate you all." 

Last month, Andy and Mady reunited for the first time outside the villa during a chat with E! News.

"I'm just excited to see you in person," Andy told her on Aug. 10. "I don't know about you, Mady, but I am definitely ready to whatever it may be, meet up somewhere... I don't know when, where, but I would like to see you sooner rather than later." 

Casey Durkin/Peacock

Get more details about their reunion here, and find out what the other bombshells are up to by checking out Love Island USA's reunion, streaming on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

