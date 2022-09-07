See Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "The Fault in Our Stars"

Hazel and Gus are back.

Eights years after The Fault in Our Stars was released in theaters, the film's two stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited to recreate another iconic cinematic moment.

On Sep. 6, Ansel, 28, posted a pic on Instagram of him lifting Shailene above his heard while the actress held a graceful swan pose in the air, a la Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 blockbuster Dirty Dancing. He captioned snap, "Clean dancing w Shai," along with an emoji of an Italian flag.

Immediately, the post's comment lit up with excitement from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton who dropped a smiling emoji with two red heart eyes.

Shailene, 30, later shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories.

In 2014's The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene and Ansel play Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus "Gus" Waters, two teen cancer patients who meet at a support group and fall in love.