See Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort’s Fault in Our Stars Reunion

After staring together onscreen multiple times, friends Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort recently reunited to pay homage to a classic ‘80s movie scene.

By Ashley Joy Parker Sep 07, 2022 1:10 AMTags
Shailene WoodleyCelebritiesAnsel Elgort
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "The Fault in Our Stars"

Hazel and Gus are back.

Eights years after The Fault in Our Stars was released in theaters, the film's two stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited to recreate another iconic cinematic moment.

On Sep. 6, Ansel, 28, posted a pic on Instagram of him lifting Shailene above his heard while the actress held a graceful swan pose in the air, a la Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 blockbuster Dirty Dancing. He captioned snap, "Clean dancing w Shai," along with an emoji of an Italian flag. 

Immediately, the post's comment lit up with excitement from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton who dropped a smiling emoji with two red heart eyes.

Shailene, 30, later shared the photo on her own Instagram Stories

In 2014's The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene and Ansel play Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus "Gus" Waters, two teen cancer patients who meet at a support group and fall in love. 

photos
Shailene Woodley's Alternative AF Lifestyle

The two also starred in the Divergent film series, appearing together onscreen in three films from 2014 to 2016. They previously reunited on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, which was themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," where Shailene rocked a futuristic look by Ralph Lauren while Ansel went for a classic tux by the same designer.

Instagram

Shailene previously opened up about how their longtime friendship has helped their on-screen chemistry, particularly in The Fault in Our Stars.

"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," she told People in 2014. "I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is."

Despite their closeness, Ansel has insisted that their relationship hasn't been romantic.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

"Me and Shailene have a really platonic relationship," he told Seventeen Magazine in 2015. "I've never once wanted her sexually, which is nice."

In the years since the film's release, Ansel has been accused of sexual assault, which he has denied, saying in 2020, "I have never and would never assault anyone."

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

4

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

5

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

Latest News

Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Address Their Reunion Interview

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Have Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes “Big Step” With Daughter Leah

Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Sex & Love After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3