Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Son Greyson Is Going to School 4 Years After Autism Diagnosis

Watch : Tyler Henry STUNS JWoww With Details of Friend's Unexpected Death

WOW, what a milestone this is!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared heartwarming pictures of her 6-year old son Greyson, who was previously diagnosed with autism, going to his first day of school. In a Sept. 5 post on Instagram, the Jersey Shore star captured a smiling Greyson sitting on a school bus ready for his first day. In her emotional caption, Farley wrote, "I took the last 6 years for granted because I never thought the day would come that you would be going to school. I always thought you would be by my side or doing therapy in the other room."

The mom-of-two continued, "But tomorrow begins a chapter for you and I'm struggling to keep it together. Tears roll down my face writing this as you lay fast asleep next to me. Words cannot express how proud I am of you. You have worked so hard for this moment and I wont let my fears get in the way of you conquering school."

Farley concluded the post wishing parents all the best as they send their kids off to the new school year.