Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Son Greyson Is Going to School 4 Years After Autism Diagnosis

Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a heartfelt post reflecting on the first day of school for her son Greyson, who was diagnosed with autism.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 07, 2022 12:05 AMTags
Reality TVJWowwMTVCelebrities
Watch: Tyler Henry STUNS JWoww With Details of Friend's Unexpected Death

WOW, what a milestone this is!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared heartwarming pictures of her 6-year old son Greyson, who was previously diagnosed with autism, going to his first day of school. In a Sept. 5 post on Instagram, the Jersey Shore star captured a smiling Greyson sitting on a school bus ready for his first day. In her emotional caption, Farley wrote, "I took the last 6 years for granted because I never thought the day would come that you would be going to school. I always thought you would be by my side or doing therapy in the other room." 

The mom-of-two continued, "But tomorrow begins a chapter for you and I'm struggling to keep it together. Tears roll down my face writing this as you lay fast asleep next to me. Words cannot express how proud I am of you. You have worked so hard for this moment and I wont let my fears get in the way of you conquering school." 

Farley concluded the post wishing parents all the best as they send their kids off to the new school year.  

photos
Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley & Zack Clayton Carpinello: Romance Rewind

Greyson was diagnosed with autism four years ago, with his journey being documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Farley is a vocal advocate for the autism community and has sat on the board of Kulture City, an autism advocacy group, since 2019. On this past season of Jersey Shore Family Vacationviewers got to watch as Greyson was honored at the charity's first gala, in April 2022.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

On Sep. 6 Farley posted another sweet snapshot, this time including her 8-year old daughter Meilani. Farley's kids, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews, proved they were ready to hit the classroom in style, with Meilani wearing pink butterfly Jordans with a matching tie-dye backpack and Greyson rocking a Nike zip-up and blue Jordans with a baby Yoda face. Farley captioned the post, "Back to School." 

Instagram

Farley also shared a sweet video clip of Greyson getting his hair combed by her fiancé, pro wrestler Zack Clayton. In the comments section, the Jersey Shore family showed their love as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote, "Omg they look amazing." 

His wife Lauren Sorrentino commented, "The cutest! Have the best day."

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

4

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

5

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

Latest News

Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Address Their Reunion Interview

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Have Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes “Big Step” With Daughter Leah

Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Sex & Love After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3