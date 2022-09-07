Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Son Greyson Is Going to School 4 Years After Autism Diagnosis

WOW, what a milestone this is!
Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared heartwarming pictures of her 6-year old son Greyson, who was previously diagnosed with autism, going to his first day of school. In a Sept. 5 post on Instagram, the Jersey Shore star captured a smiling Greyson sitting on a school bus ready for his first day. In her emotional caption, Farley wrote, "I took the last 6 years for granted because I never thought the day would come that you would be going to school. I always thought you would be by my side or doing therapy in the other room."
The mom-of-two continued, "But tomorrow begins a chapter for you and I'm struggling to keep it together. Tears roll down my face writing this as you lay fast asleep next to me. Words cannot express how proud I am of you. You have worked so hard for this moment and I wont let my fears get in the way of you conquering school."
Farley concluded the post wishing parents all the best as they send their kids off to the new school year.
Greyson was diagnosed with autism four years ago, with his journey being documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Farley is a vocal advocate for the autism community and has sat on the board of Kulture City, an autism advocacy group, since 2019. On this past season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, viewers got to watch as Greyson was honored at the charity's first gala, in April 2022.
On Sep. 6 Farley posted another sweet snapshot, this time including her 8-year old daughter Meilani. Farley's kids, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews, proved they were ready to hit the classroom in style, with Meilani wearing pink butterfly Jordans with a matching tie-dye backpack and Greyson rocking a Nike zip-up and blue Jordans with a baby Yoda face. Farley captioned the post, "Back to School."
Farley also shared a sweet video clip of Greyson getting his hair combed by her fiancé, pro wrestler Zack Clayton. In the comments section, the Jersey Shore family showed their love as Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino wrote, "Omg they look amazing."
His wife Lauren Sorrentino commented, "The cutest! Have the best day."