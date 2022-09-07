Chadwick Boseman’s Uncle Found Near His House After Being Reported Missing

Tony Boseman, the uncle of the late Chadwick Boseman, has been located.
Two days after the Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared a press release to Facebook noting that Tony was missing, authorities had positive news to share in their latest update.
According to People, ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien confirmed that Tony was located close to home despite the search efforts spanning a large distance with the use of horses, drones, canines and two helicopters.
"Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house—which is ironic because we've searched miles, but it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch," Remien told the outlet, later adding, "[We were] searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort."
On Sept. 4, ACSO shared a missing persons notice for Tony on Facebook, which read that he was last seen in the Boseman Road area that day around 3:30 p.m. local time. The post noted that Tony suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes.
Reflecting on Tony's medical status, Remien noted the severity of the Sept. 6 search.
"This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes," Remien said, per the outlet. "So, to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome."
After being found, Tony was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in the area. "We know that he was severely dehydrated," Remien shared. "We're hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet."
Remien added that this instance is not the first of its kind.
"He has been reported missing a time or two here," Remien explained. We're hoping that this is the last and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward."