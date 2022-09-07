Chadwick Boseman’s Uncle Found Near His House After Being Reported Missing

Tony Boseman, the uncle of the late Chadwick Boseman, has been located.

Two days after the Anderson County Sheriff's Office shared a press release to Facebook noting that Tony was missing, authorities had positive news to share in their latest update.

According to People, ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien confirmed that Tony was located close to home despite the search efforts spanning a large distance with the use of horses, drones, canines and two helicopters.

"Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house—which is ironic because we've searched miles, but it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch," Remien told the outlet, later adding, "[We were] searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort."