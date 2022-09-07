Tell Me Lies Stars Explain How the Show Differs From the Book

Fans of Carola Lovering's novel Tell Me Lies should anticipate some changes when Hulu's TV adaptation hits the small screen.
Well, at least, that's what the show's stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White—who play Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, respectively, in the steamy new drama—exclusively teased to E! News ahead of the Sept. 7 premiere. As Grace and Jackson detailed, Hulu's take on Tell Me Lies does follow its source material, but expands the story to focus on more of the supporting players, played by Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder, Benjamin Wadsworth and Catherine Missal.
"The show really delves into each character," Grace explained to E! News, "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble."
Grace promised that this pivot will have viewers "so invested in each character and their friendships."
As for any other big changes? Grace stayed tight-lipped on specifics, but praised showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer for taking the story on "a different path with a lot of things."
"Everyone will be surprised," she said. "No one will expect what is coming."
Jackson expressed a similar sentiment, noting, "The point is that this toxic relationship affects everyone around them. And in the book, you just hyper focus on these two. But, in the show, it's completely filled out. You see how everyone is going through the ripple effects."
Heavy stuff, right? So you can understand why Jackson told E! News that he was "so nervous" to bring this complicated couple to life.
For those who haven't read Tell Me Lies and are unfamiliar with the plot, Hulu offers up the following description: "Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them."
Tell Me Lies premieres Sept. 7, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays on Hulu.