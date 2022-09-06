Jennette McCurdy Gets Emotional While Discussing Forgiving Her Mother on Red Table Talk

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly

Jennette McCurdy has taken it to the Red Table.

The author of I'm Glad My Mom Died, which detailed the years of physical and mental abuse Jennette allegedly suffered at the hands of her late mother, explained how she's been able to move on in this sneak peek of the Sept. 7 premiere of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.

When a 27-year-old fan named Nicole asked Jennette, "Were you ever able to forgive your mom for the behavior and the issues that it caused?," Red Table Talk co-host Jada Pinkett Smith responded, "That's a good question."

A visibly teary-eyed Jennette began to answer, but stopped, saying, "Oh god I'm going to get emotional, I can already feel it."

After taking a moment to compose herself, Jennette explained why the topic held such depth for her.

"I worked toward forgiveness for a really long time," Jennette explained. "My therapist said to me one day, ‘What if you don't have to work toward forgiveness?' and I wept. I knew that that's what I needed to hear because I had been trying to find a way to still honor my mom."