JZD Launched an Exclusive Capsule Collection at Target & It's a Must-Shop This Latinx Heritage Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you weren't already aware, September marks the start of Latinx Heritage Month, or Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time where we recognize and honor the achievements of the Latinx community and their influence on culture today. To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, Target partnered with queer Latina-owned lifestyle brand, JZD, to launch an exclusive, limited time capsule collection featuring cute tees, sweatshirts, jewelry and more that were made to inspire.
"To be approached by Target as a Queer and Latina-owned business and see our collection in stores is a dream come true," Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez, the founders of JZD said in a release. "This collection was inspired by our journey to find our voices as Latinas in this country. The Crecer y Florecer and Corazón Latino pieces are inspired by the beauty of our community's growth while honoring our ancestors and their sacrifices. For us, the most important part of all of this, is to continue to create pieces that allows our community to feel represented and reminds us all of the beauty of our cultura."
The collection pieces for the whole family, and everything is pretty affordable at $25 or less. Be sure to check our JZD's exclusive capsule collection out today, as well the other offerings in Target's Latinx Heritage Month collection. See some of our top picks from the JZD collection below.
Latino Heritage Month Adult Gender Inclusive No Pasa Sweatshirt
There's no need to worry about a thing when you sport this classic crewneck sweatshirt. It's available in sizes XS to 3X.
Latino Heritage Month Adult Gender Inclusive Corazon Latino Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Heather Red
This shirt is all heart. It's highly versatile and made of soft cotton-blend fabric that's cool and comfortable. Sizes range from XS to 3X. It's also available in toddler and kids' sizes so the whole family can match.
Latino Heritage Month Adult Corazon Latino Hat - Light Pink
Love the shirt above? We recommend getting this pretty pink hat to match!
Latino Heritage Month Adult Gender Inclusive Ancestors Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Dark Teal Green
This cute tee in a gorgeous teal features the words, "My ancestors are always cheering me on!" It's made using soft cotton-blend fabric and falls right at the waist.
JZD Guided Spanish Notepad - 2 Pack
This pack of guided notepads will help keep you on track throughout the day. It also makes a great gift idea!
Latino Heritage Month Chula Stud Earrings
You'll be looking extra cute in these Chula Stud Earrings by JZD. They're perfect for taking your casual look to the next level.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out Target's new affordable home decor for fall.