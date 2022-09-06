Making the Cut's Jeanette Limas Drops an Amazon Collection With a Nicole Richie-Approved Top

We interviewed Jeanette Limas because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Jeanette's Making the Cut Amazon clothing line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all have a different vision when we hear the word "festival." When the Making the Cut Season 3 fashion designers heard that they were designing festival looks for Episode 5, Jeanette Limas' mind went to her home country, telling E!, "You have to keep it close to your heart, no matter what the challenge is. Find a way for it to mean something to you. When I was in the Dominican Republic growing up, festival tom meant Carnival. We love Carnival. It's so important to us."

She recalled, "I spent months working on my costume. So, it's something I took that's important to me and made it work for the challenge. Everything is crazy around you, but you stick to that little part that means something to you and you can stay focused."

In an exclusive E! interview, Jeanette talked about her time on the show, her latest Amazon capsule collection, and her treasured experiences with judges Heidi Klum, Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott, and mentor Tim Gunn. And, of course, she talked about the top from her runway look that Nicole praised for its versatility during the episode.

You can watch new episodes of Making the Cut on Prime Video every Friday.