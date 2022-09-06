Melissa McBride Hints That She Will Appear on the Daryl-Centric Walking Dead Spin-Off

Watch : "The Walking Dead" Stars Play 'Back From the Dead'

There still might be life in Carol Peletier.

After announcing her departure from the upcoming Carol and Daryl Walking Dead spin-off in April, Melissa McBride teased that viewers may not have seen the last of her.

"I feel like Carol has more story to tell," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'll leave it at that. I think she's got some more story."

When Melissa left the highly-anticipated spin-off earlier this year, AMC blamed logistics.

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe," a network spokesperson said at the time. "Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year."

Production shifting overseas apparently became a dealbreaker for Melissa.

"Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time," the network continued. "We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

It sounds like those hopes have come to fruition!