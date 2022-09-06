Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck Explain Their Relationship Status in New D'Amelio Show Trailer

In the season two preview of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck explain why they don't want to publicly comment on their relationship status.

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 06, 2022 9:50 PMTags
TVCelebritiesCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are keeping quiet. 

The couple addressed their relationship status in the newest trailer for season two of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, which follows the family as they navigate new-found fame and the entertainment industry. But, as the TikTok duo explains, it's not something they want to do. 

"People who follow us," Dixie says, "think they have a right to know everything that's going on in our lives."

"This isn't something that other 20-year-olds have to go through," Noah adds. "They're not in the public eye, like we are."

The scene ends on a cliffhanger, with Dixie starting to say that "The status of our relationship is..." before a series of tweets cover the screen. Guess we'll have to wait and see.  

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Dixie denied breakup rumors recently on Aug. 28, saying that social media causes "a lot of drama, no matter what we do."

"As we've said like a million times, we've decided to take our relationship off social media," she told PEOPLE on the VMAs' black carpet, saying that the decision "better for our mental health."

In the trailer, we also see Dixie heading into the studio to finish her first full-length album and prepare for her tour, all while sister Charli D'Amelio eyes a music career of her own. But she, along with parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, decide to keep that a secret from her sibling. 

"I don't feel ready to tell Dixie about music," Charli admits. "Just because this was kind of her thing."

Trending Stories

1

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

We'll see how all the drama shakes out when season two of The D'Amelio Show drops its the first two episodes on Hulu Sept. 28.

Trending Stories

1

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

4

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler

5

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

Latest News

Chadwick Boseman’s Uncle Found Near Home After Being Reported Missing

Nicole Byer Says She Was Once Asked to "Be Blacker" in an Audition

Jennette McCurdy Gets Emotional in Red Table Talk Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Jeanette Limas' Amazon Line Deserves to Make the Cut in Your Wardrobe

JZD's Exclusive Capsule Collection at Target Is a Must-Shop This Month

See Every Photo From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Return

Netflix's The Midnight Club Might Be Fall's Next Big Mystery