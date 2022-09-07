Makeup Artist Donni Davy Explains the Intention Behind Euphoria's Iconic Beauty Looks

Watch : "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!

We have never, ever been happier to know Donni Davy's Euphoria secrets.

There's no doubt the lead makeup artist of the hit HBO series sparked a beauty revolution on the first two seasons of the teen drama. Bright purple glitter tears, shadows with negative space hearts and face gems are a few examples of Donni's risk-taking.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Donni, who has won two Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Emmys for the series, revealed how a character's makeup look blends with the storytelling and drives character development.

In fact, Donni explained that something as classic as a red lip can hold different meanings for two contrasting characters.

"Red lipstick applied in a traditional 'lipstick' way how we often see on Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), communicates a sort of retro, vintage-inspired energy," she described. "Even though it's bold, it's also 'in the box' and can give preppy glam."