Christina Haack Had Sons Hudson and Brayden Walk Her Down the Aisle During Wedding to Josh Hall

Her best men.
Christina Haack's two sons played a very special role in her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall.
On Sep. 4, the HGTV star shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 2—who she shares with her exes Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead—walking her down the aisle at the tropical event in Maui, Hawaii. For the big day, the boys were dressed in matching white button-down shirts with suspenders and khaki pants, while the bride wore a sheer blush gown with white floral embellishments and a sweeping train of tulle fabric.
Christina later shared more pics from the celebrations, including pics of family and friends at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, her 11-year-old daughter Taylor; Josh's sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams; and Stacie's daughter Audrey, 5.
Christina typically keeps her own parents out of the spotlight and hasn't revealed their identities.
Christina, 39, and Josh, 40, exchanged vows on the Hawaiian island on Sept. 4, which the Christina on the Coast star described as "an amazing night filled with love."
"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote on Instagram, along with a sea-side, sunset photo of the couple. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart."
The ceremony came five months after E! News confirmed that the pair—who got engaged in the fall of 2021 after one year of dating—privately tied the knot.
Christina was previously married to her former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek from 2009 to 2018. Christina went on to marry Ant and welcomed Hudson before splitting up in 2020.