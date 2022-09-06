Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told She's "Lucky" That Prince Harry "Chose" Her After Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle is ready for women to break away from certain stereotypes surrounding marriage.
During the third episode of the Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast, she shared with guest Mindy Kaling how people reacted to the news of her and Prince Harry's November 2017 engagement.
"When I started dating my husband, we became engaged and everyone was just like, 'Oh my god, you're so lucky! He chose you!'" she explained Sept. 6. "And at a certain point, after you hear it a million times over, you're like, 'Well, I chose him, too.'"
Meghan slammed the remarks from people as being "gendered," saying it "feeds into this idea that you're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough, as opposed to knowing that you're good enough on your own."
However, Meghan, 41, shared that Harry pushed back on the comments. She added, "I have a partner who was countering that narrative for me and going, 'They've got it all wrong. I'm the lucky one, 'cause you chose me.'"
Since tying the knot in May 2018, Harry and Meghan have been through a lot together, including becoming parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months, stepping back from the royal family in 2020 and moving to California.
But despite all the changes and navigating their fair share of drama, Meghan and Harry are continuing to put each other first.
In July, the Duke shared that the moment he realized Meghan was the one was during their trip to Botswana, Africa in 2017.
"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he shared in his keynote address in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela's spirit and ideals - building on the progress he helped make possible."