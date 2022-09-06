You Might've Missed Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh's Interaction at Don't Worry Darling's Premiere

Watch : Venice Film Festival 2022: All Eyes on Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

Stop worrying darlings, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh did share a moment at the Venice Film Festival.

The rumored tension between the Don't Worry Darling director and its star has been the subject of a whole lot of speculation in the lead up to the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. But while Olivia and Florence did not pose together on the red carpet, it looks like they did share a sweet moment together after all.

In a video posted to the official Don't Worry Darling and Warner Bros. Instagram accounts, the cast members are seen on their feet as they receive a standing ovation from the audience after the film's Sept. 5 premiere. Olivia then turns to clap for Florence who returns the favor with a smile and claps for the director.

"Thank you Venice Film Festival!" reads the caption of the Sept. 6 post. "#DontWorryDarling is in theaters September 23."