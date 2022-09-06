You Might've Missed Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh's Interaction at Don't Worry Darling's Premiere

Stop worrying darlings, Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh did share a moment at the Venice Film Festival.
The rumored tension between the Don't Worry Darling director and its star has been the subject of a whole lot of speculation in the lead up to the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. But while Olivia and Florence did not pose together on the red carpet, it looks like they did share a sweet moment together after all.
In a video posted to the official Don't Worry Darling and Warner Bros. Instagram accounts, the cast members are seen on their feet as they receive a standing ovation from the audience after the film's Sept. 5 premiere. Olivia then turns to clap for Florence who returns the favor with a smile and claps for the director.
"Thank you Venice Film Festival!" reads the caption of the Sept. 6 post. "#DontWorryDarling is in theaters September 23."
Since filming wrapped for the thriller, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out the minimal press from Florence—who was not on-hand for the film's Venice Film Festival press conference due to Dune: Part 2 filming obligations—as well as the lack of promotion on her social media platforms.
Although the Midsommar star has not publicly commented on the rumors, Olivia has shut down any tension between the two of them in previous interviews.
"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself," she said during the Venice Film Festival press conference on Sept 5. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
Olivia also took the opportunity to praise Florence's performance in the film calling her a "force," before acknowledging her absence.
"We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," she said. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
She added, "I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."
While all eyes have been on Florence and Olivia during Don't Worry Darling's Venice debut, Chris Pine and Harry Styles ended up walking away the talk of the night after a video of the former One Direction member appearing to spit on the Wonder Woman star went viral.
In the clip, Harry seems to lean over Chris' seat as he sits down next to him, with Chris then looking in disbelief and promptly looking down at his lap.
However, Chris' rep tells E! News that the speculation is not true, saying, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."
"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
Don't Worry Darling hits theaters Sept. 23.