Nick Cannon Takes Pregnant Brittany Bell on Babymoon to Guam

Nick Cannon and pregnant Brittany Bell were on island time in Guam. Learn about their recent trip ahead of welcoming their third child together, which will mark baby No. 9 for Nick.

Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell were wild ‘n out and about on vacation.

The duo—who are expecting their third child together—went on a family getaway to Guam ahead of their little one's arrival. The Masked Singer host shared a series of snaps from the trip on social media, including pics of him and Brittany—who held the title of Miss Universe Guam in 2014—by the water.

But the two weren't the only ones soaking up the vacation. Nick also posted selfies with the pair's children, 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

"Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam!" Nick wrote in the Sep. 6 Instagram post. "Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!"

Nick is also father to 2-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Nick revealed in December that his son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from a battle with brain cancer at just 5-months-old.

photos
A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

In June, Abby announced that she is expecting again. However, she has yet to confirm the paternity of her baby.

Nick confirmed he and Brittany were expecting another child—his ninth—on Instagram on Aug. 24. At the time, he shared a video montage of himself and the model posing in different outfits with her baby bump.

In addition to breaking the news of their expanded family, Nick also seemingly snuck in the baby's sex in the caption which read, "Time Stopped and This Happened @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE."

Ahead of their #sonRISE, Brittany and Nick have soaked up the sunset on the beaches of Guam.

