These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmys Deserve an Award for Their Eye for Style

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys 2022!

Oh my Emmy! We have to talk about some fabulous award show fashion.

As excitement continues to build for the 2022 Emmys, airing Sept. 12 on NBC, many TV fans are placing their picks for who will win big in top categories like Outstanding Comedy Series or Outstanding Lead Actor or Actress in a Drama Series.

But for others, the annual award show means one thing: It's time for fierce red carpet fashion moments.

Time and time again, actresses like Zendaya, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore and Tracee Ellis Ross have wowed fashion lovers with their designer gowns, statement jewelry and bold accessories.

This year should be no different as nominees like Kaley Cuoco, Reese Witherspoon, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried are expected to step out at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for a glamorous night out on the town.

As stylists and glam squads across Hollywood finalize top-secret looks for their clients, we're taking a trip down memory lane with the best dressed stars to ever hit the Emmys red carpet.