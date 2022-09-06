Miranda Cosgrove Reveals She Looks Back on Her iCarly Experience Differently Now

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star

Growing up is hard—especially in the spotlight.

Miranda Cosgrove, who starred on Nickelodeon's iCarly from 2007 to 2012, recently opened up about dealing with fame and expectations at such a young age.

"For sure there was pressure," Miranda said on the Reign with with Josh Smith podcast Sept. 5. "Even when you're not on TV or acting or anything, just growing up, there's a lot of pressure to try to figure so many things out."

Miranda admitted she used to seek out negative comments online while starring on the mega-popular series.

"When I was younger, I would go through and kind of ignore all the nice comments and look for the one mean one," Miranda admitted. "I would be going through for a while and be like, 'Oh, found it!'"

Retrospect has been a powerful tool for Miranda, who currently reprises her role of Carly Shay on the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly.

"I feel like when I was younger, I didn't think about it as much as I do now," Miranda said. "Looking back, I think, 'That seems like it would've been really hard.' But when I was doing it, I wasn't really thinking about it as much. I was more just kind of living my life."