Rebecca Gayheart and Her Estranged Husband Eric Dane Attend Chili Cook-Off With Their Kids

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane, who filed for divorce in February 2018, are continuing to put their family first and attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their children over the weekend.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane served up some family fun at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

The former couple attended the food festival with their daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 10, on Sept. 4. Eric, 49, and Rebecca, 51, kept their looks cool and casual for the outing, with the Euphoria actor donning a T-shirt and shorts while the Vanished actress sported a white dress and a sun hat.

They weren't the only celebrities at the star-studded cook-off. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez—who recently returned from honeymooning in Italy after their Georgia wedding in August—were also among the attendees as were Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess, January Jones, Donald Faison and Shay Mitchell

The family outing comes four and a half years after Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric in February 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the duo, who tied the knot in 2004, said in a joint statement to E! News at the time. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."

And Rebecca and Eric, who have yet to finalize their divorce, have certainly kept this promise. In August, she posted pictures from their "family vacay" with the kids to France, where they made stops in Saint-Tropez and Paris.

"A pit stop in Paris!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned an Aug. 20 Instagram post. "#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus."

In the year following their split, Rebecca shared how she and the Grey's Anatomy alum co-parent.

"Well, here's the thing," she told People in 2019. "There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."           

She added, "My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated. And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening." 

