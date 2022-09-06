Rebecca Gayheart and Her Estranged Husband Eric Dane Attend Chili Cook-Off With Their Kids

APEX / MEGA

And Rebecca and Eric, who have yet to finalize their divorce, have certainly kept this promise. In August, she posted pictures from their "family vacay" with the kids to France, where they made stops in Saint-Tropez and Paris.

"A pit stop in Paris!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned an Aug. 20 Instagram post. "#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus."

In the year following their split, Rebecca shared how she and the Grey's Anatomy alum co-parent.

"Well, here's the thing," she told People in 2019. "There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

She added, "My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated. And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."