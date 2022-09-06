The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Summer may be ending, but Clare Crawley's new relationship is just beginning.

Over the Labor Day weekend, The Bachelorette star appeared to confirm she is off the market when she captured footage with her boyfriend as they danced to "Go Crazy" by Chris Brown and Young Thug. "Him," she captioned the video with a pink heart emoji.

While Clare didn't reveal the name of the special man making her laugh and smile, multiple reports say the lucky guy is Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. And yes, she totally follows him on Instagram.

Soon after the relationship soft launch, many of Clare's followers were quick to express their excitement. "Super happy for you Clare," one user wrote. "Took care of yourself physically and mentally, now you've been blessed to be in a great relationship." Clare responded with "Amen."

However, another follower indicated that this relationship isn't exactly new. "Babyyyyy!!! Finally," they wrote. "A year later and y'all still so f--king cute." The reality star responded with a simple heart emoji.