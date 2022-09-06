The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram

Summer may be ending, but Clare Crawley's new relationship is just beginning.
Over the Labor Day weekend, The Bachelorette star appeared to confirm she is off the market when she captured footage with her boyfriend as they danced to "Go Crazy" by Chris Brown and Young Thug. "Him," she captioned the video with a pink heart emoji.
While Clare didn't reveal the name of the special man making her laugh and smile, multiple reports say the lucky guy is Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. And yes, she totally follows him on Instagram.
Soon after the relationship soft launch, many of Clare's followers were quick to express their excitement. "Super happy for you Clare," one user wrote. "Took care of yourself physically and mentally, now you've been blessed to be in a great relationship." Clare responded with "Amen."
However, another follower indicated that this relationship isn't exactly new. "Babyyyyy!!! Finally," they wrote. "A year later and y'all still so f--king cute." The reality star responded with a simple heart emoji.
The 41-year-old also received supportive comments from members of Bachelor Nation including Sarah Herron, Victoria Fuller, Kelley Flanagan and another former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, who wrote, "Finally the secret is out."
Clare's journey to finding love hasn't always been a rosy one. During season 16 of The Bachelorette, Clare famously left the show early after getting engaged to Dale Moss after four episodes.
The pair split in January 2021—two months after their proposal episode aired in November 2020. While the duo briefly reconciled, they parted ways for good in September 2021. Previously, Clare opened up to Jana Kramer about the public breakup.
"I loved and have always had such a deep love for Dale and that, A, doesn't go away overnight and B, like, I don't regret that. I loved loving him," Clare shared on iHeartRadio's Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in October. "It's the deep pain of—this is the one that gets me—like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from? You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
In June, E! News confirmed that Dale had moved on and was dating designer Galey Alix.