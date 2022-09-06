Here’s the Ending That the Showrunner of Roswell, New Mexico Wanted

Roswell, New Mexico's ending was out of this world—but it could have been even wilder. 

The CW's alien drama wrapped up its four-season run on Sept. 5, but showrunner Chris Hollier revealed what would have happened had the show been renewed for a fifth season, saying he wanted a "legacy ending" for Roswell's couples—time jumps included.

"What does it mean when you start to find the people that you want to be with?" he explained to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Sept. 5. "How do you actually go and generate your own happy ever after? I loved where we were going to take those characters. We were talking about setting the ending multiple years in the future. It would've been another wrap-up with where all of our couples were."

Once the team found out the show had been cancelled, they had time to make "slight adjustments" to the finale—though it wasn't the ending they originally wanted.

"This was intended to help launch us to a nice wrap-up of season five," Hollier added of the episode. "More craziness would've followed."

But luckily, the finale could wrap up one happy couple's story: The series ended with a wedding between on-again, off-again lovebirds Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn)—now permanently on-again.

"We knew everyone wanted that," Hollier said. "It was also a fun way to say goodbye if we had to say goodbye, to bring everyone together. Weddings do that. If there was more to come, we wanted to shift them into a new mode, with new challenges to overcome."

Brian Bowen Smith/The CW

On the other hand, we leave Max (Nathan Parsons) and Liz (Jeanine Mason) engaged, but heading off into different worlds as Max temporarily returns to Oasis. Hollier said the team originally had another ending in mind—one that involved the portal melting, so he wouldn't be able to return—but thought this hopeful one was a "more fair place to leave the fans."

Plus, the team wanted "to leave something in case The CW reversed [its decision]," Hollier joked to TVLine. "Or they decide they want a movie or a reboot of a reboot, right?"

Roswell, New Mexico is now available to watch on The CW and Netflix.

