Euphoria's Colman Domingo Reacts to His First-Ever Emmy Win

Colman Domingo is feeling euphoric after winning his first Emmy Award.

The actor took home the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series on Sept. 4 for his portrayal of Ali on Euphoria. Naturally, he was ready to celebrate with "lots of champagne," as he told E! News' Daily Pop at the award show.

"Come on, I need champagne with this outfit, right?" Colman joked before getting real about how much the honor means to him. "It feels like I'm on a cloud, to be honest. It feels like pure heaven. It's lovely, all of the eyes in the room, the people that you respect and you love, it's really amazing."

Colman went on to pay tribute to a very important person who wasn't in the room at the Creative Arts Emmys. "My mom is no longer with us, but my mom gave me a great imagination," he shared. "She helped me imagine that I could be in places like this."