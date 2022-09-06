New Fire Country Trailer Will Have You on High Alert

Remain on high alert, there's a blazing new series in the neighborhood.
CBS announced the release of their new drama Fire Country in May, and now the wait is over, as we have a closer look at what it's all about.
In a new trailer exclusive to E! News, viewers are invited to take in the firefighting series' drama, which is set to a powerful new song, titled "Riot," by Kane Brown.
Specifically, the teaser kicks off by introducing us to Fire Country's leading man, Bode Donavan (Thieriot).
"Thank you for considering my request for parole," he says, "I want to say I take full responsibility for my actions, and I stand before you a different man."
The convict is "midway through a five-year prison stretch," according to the official synopsis, when he gets an opportunity to reduce his prison sentence. But there's one catch: The "convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires," per the description.
We follow his journey as a new first responder proving that, as CBS put it, "bad choices don't make a bad man."
Later in the teaser we see him arrive onsite for the first time, where he's faced with the reality of what this job really is. The fire chief, Vince, played by Bill Burke, is heard warning the prisoners, "Your life is pretty simple. Work hard, do what I tell you, you'll reduce your sentence and go home to your family sooner."
Bode is seen maneuvering this new challenge, while also being antagonized by the firefighters on duty, with one screaming, "You don't belong here" and another firefighter warning, "There's danger around every corner of this job. Don't go looking for it."
But from what the promo shows us so far, one thing is made very clear, Bode is a fighter.
"I'm finding something to live for," he declares, ending the teaser with an emotional declaration that he is "here to save as many lives as possible."
We'll see how much heat he can handle, when Fire Country premieres on October 7 at 10 p.m. on CBS.