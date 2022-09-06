Hailey Bieber Gives Her TikTok-Viral Glazed Donut Nails a Fall Update

Donut freak out, Hailey Bieber just added a fun new twist to her viral glazed donut nails.
The Rhode Skin founder shared a drool-worthy TikTok on Sept. 3 to showcase her fresh manicure—a shimmery bronzy color with a glossy finish—from nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt.
"I know we're tired of my constant color switch up but," Hailey captioned her 11-second video, alongside close-up shots of her almond-shaped nails, "the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall."
The 25-year-old's updated version of her original glazed donut nails has already become a hit. Many of her followers commented on the style, with one fan replying, "My life philosophy is simple, whatever Hailey Bieber does… I do."
A second commented, "Soo pretty! I'm obsessed," while another follower added, "Not you getting the girlies to rush to the nail salon again."
This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Hailey has been in a fall mood.
Last month, Hailey looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out for a date night with husband Justin Bieber at the Los Angeles hot spot Catch Steak.
@haileybieber I know we're tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall @zolaganzorigt
For the late night outing on Aug. 17, the couple dressed in fall-perfect outfits, with Hailey wearing a black long-sleeve mini dress with dainty buttons on the front. She accessorized with knee-high leather boots, a matching purse and sunglasses.
Justin, who mimicked his wife's vibe, donned a head to toe tan corduroy look. He paired his oversized hooded top with matching pants and a dat hat from his Drew House fashion label.
With the official start of fall only a few weeks away, it's just a matter of time before Hailey gives fans more beauty and fashion inspiration.