Here's What's Really Going on With Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus

There's no need to keep score of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.
Marcus, a former basketball player and the second eldest son of Michael Jordan, was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with the Real Housewives of Miami star on Sept. 4. The pair dined at Zuma in Miami as part of what TMZ purported to be a "double date," however, eyewitnesses told the outlet that there were "no obvious signs of PDA" between the two.
Now, we're getting even further clarification on the romance rumors, as a source tells E! News that Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 31, are simply friends who had lunch.
The outing comes approximately eight months after the mother of four and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen—who happens to be Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate—finalized their divorce in January. The former NBA player first filed to end their 19-year-marriage in 2016, and while they reportedly attempted to reconcile the following year, Larsa re-filed for divorce in Nov. 2018, listing Oct. 29, 2017 as their official date of separation.
She moved on from the split in Nov. 2020 with NBA player Malik Beasley, who was still legally married to influencer Montana Yao at the time. As the budding romance began to make headlines, Montana subsequently filed for divorce. Larsa and Malik called it quits themselves just a few months later in April 2021.
Larsa's love life has continued to be scrutinized, and just this past April, she and Scott Disick became subject to romance rumors after they were photographed lounging in Miami together. However, as Larsa explained on the Two T's in a Pod podcast in June, "We've been friends forever. We always stay in touch. Our kids are really close."
The same can't be said for Larsa and the Kardashians, as they've been on the outs for more than two years.
"I don't even know what happened," Larsa said on RHOM in Feb. 2022. "I was best friends with Kim [Kardashian] and I love her and I love Kanye [West] and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship."
"I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever," Larsa added. "That's kind of what happened."
Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)