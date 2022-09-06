See Mila Kunis Revisit Her Mysterious Past in Explosive Luckiest Girl Alive Trailer

Watch : Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate

Mila Kunis is giving us chills in her twisty upcoming Netflix film.

The trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive gives the perfect combination of present day mystery with a past true crime twist. Based on the book of the same name by Jessica Knoll, and directed by Mike Barker, the film follows Ani FaNelli, a high-powered magazine editor whose life unravels when she's asked to participate in a true crime documentary about an incident that occurred when she was in high school.

In the trailer, we see glimpses at Ani's seemingly perfect New York life, complete with a handsome fiancé Luke (Finn Wittrock). However, the tone shifts after Ani and Luke encounter her high school teacher Mr. Larson (Scoot McNairy). The trailer is interspersed with a series of flashbacks to high school Ani (Chiara Aurelia)—then called TifAni—soaking wet at a gas station and running into the arms of Mr. Larson.

As Ani tries to reconcile her past with her present, she faces the filmmaker who asks the question that has been following her since the incident, noting, "There are still so many questions that you've never answered. People want to know: Were you a hero or accomplice?"