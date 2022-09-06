Jennifer Hudson Reveals How Oprah Inspired Her New Daytime Series

Watch : Jennifer Hudson DODGES Common Dating Rumors

When it comes to daytime TV, Oprah Winfrey is the gold standard.

Now that Jennifer Hudson is jumping onto the daytime scene with her new eponymous talk show—which premieres Sept. 12—she knew to look to the fellow Oscar winner for inspiration.

"You know, Oprah's it," she exclusively said on the Sept. 6 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "Those shows are embedded in all of us. They're there and they're the blueprint." The Oprah Winfrey Show concluded its 25-year run in 2011.

Though Jennifer—who recently sparked dating rumors with fellow musician Common—has received words of wisdom from the Hollywood icon in the past, she hasn't had the chance to get any advice from Oprah just yet. So Oprah, if you're reading this, Jennifer said, "I'm listening."

Ahead of her upcoming daytime debut, the actress and singer secured her status as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner following the 2022 Tony Awards in June. She served as a producer on this year's Best Musical winner A Strange Loop.