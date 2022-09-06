Why Justin Bieber Is Canceling the Rest of His World Tour

Watch : Why Justin Bieber Is Canceling the Rest of His Tour

Justin Bieber is making his health a priority.

Nearly three months after the "Peaches" singer, 28, shared that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he announced that he would be canceling the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour to focus on his well-being.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Justin shared in a statement on his Instagram Stories Sept. 6. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour."

The "Yummy" singer added that he consulted with his doctors, team and family in his decision to resume the European leg of his tour in July. However, after six shows, Justin said performing "took a real toll on me."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," he continued. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."