House of the Dragon Has a Game of Thrones-like Editing Fail

What happens in Westeros, doesn't stay in Westeros.
It seems House of the Dragon is continuing Game of Thrones' tradition of infamous editing mishaps. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a fail of their own in Sept. 5's episode of the Thrones prequel—as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) reaches out with a scroll in hand during one scene, the actor's green screen glove, which is used to edit out two of his fingers in post-production, is clearly visible.
"Not the green screen glove," one Twitter user pointed out Sept. 4, "On Viserys's missing fingers." Viserys lost the two fingers due to the infected cuts he continues to receive from the Iron Throne.
House of the Dragon's predecessor, Game of Thrones, was infamous for its CGI mishaps, especially one where a very out-of-place coffee cup could be seen in front of another Targaryen: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Clarke ultimately joked that showrunner D.B. Weiss was responsible for the mistake (though the same can't be said for Dragon).
But making the magic come alive isn't always easy. For instance, Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, told E! News exclusively that filming the dragon sequences on the show is a "quite weird" experience.
"It's a machine and it's moving about, and you have to move like you're on a motor bike which I've never done before," Best said. "You're strapped in a harness and there's wind in your face. It's just quite weird, but it was also quite lovely."
House of the Dragon, which focuses on the House Targaryen as they rule over Westeros about 200 years before the events of Thrones, has already been renewed for a second season—so hopefully we'll get more of these behind-the-scenes moments soon.
House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.