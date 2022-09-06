House of the Dragon Has a Game of Thrones-like Editing Fail

King Viserys (Paddy Considine) won't be pleased when he sees this HBO editing flub from Sept. 4's House of the Dragon episode.

By Charlotte Walsh Sep 06, 2022 6:22 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Who Slayed in the House of the Dragon?

What happens in Westeros, doesn't stay in Westeros.

It seems House of the Dragon is continuing Game of Thrones' tradition of infamous editing mishaps. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a fail of their own in Sept. 5's episode of the Thrones prequel—as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) reaches out with a scroll in hand during one scene, the actor's green screen glove, which is used to edit out two of his fingers in post-production, is clearly visible.

"Not the green screen glove," one Twitter user pointed out Sept. 4, "On Viserys's missing fingers." Viserys lost the two fingers due to the infected cuts he continues to receive from the Iron Throne.

photos
House of the Dragon Cast in and Out of Costume

House of the Dragon's predecessor, Game of Thrones, was infamous for its CGI mishaps, especially one where a very out-of-place coffee cup could be seen in front of another Targaryen: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). Clarke ultimately joked that showrunner D.B. Weiss was responsible for the mistake (though the same can't be said for Dragon).

But making the magic come alive isn't always easy. For instance, Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, told E! News exclusively that filming the dragon sequences on the show is a "quite weird" experience.

"It's a machine and it's moving about, and you have to move like you're on a motor bike which I've never done before," Best said. "You're strapped in a harness and there's wind in your face. It's just quite weird, but it was also quite lovely."

Trending Stories

1

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Why Justin Bieber Is Canceling the Rest of His World Tour

House of the Dragon, which focuses on the House Targaryen as they rule over Westeros about 200 years before the events of Thrones, has already been renewed for a second season—so hopefully we'll get more of these behind-the-scenes moments soon. 

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

3

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

4

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

5

Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During Jog

Latest News

Exclusive

Euphoria's Colman Domingo Reacts to His First-Ever Emmy Win

Adriana Lima Explains Meaning Behind Baby Boy's Name

Exclusive

New Fire Country Trailer Will Have You on High Alert

Hailey Bieber Gives Her TikTok-Viral Glazed Donut Nails a Fall Update

What's Really Going on With Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus

Exclusive

How Oprah Inspired Jennifer Hudson's Daytime TV Debut

The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Gets a Premiere Date