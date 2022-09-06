Hayden Panettiere Reflects on “Incredible” 33rd Birthday Celebration

Hayden Panettiere is celebrating another year around the sun.
The Nashville star—who turned 33 on Aug. 21—shared a new photo on Instagram from her birthday party with her loved ones. In the snap, Hayden was seen wearing a leopard printed dress and a smoky eye makeup.
"Had an incredible birthday gathering with a small group of some of my dearest friends and favorite people!" she captioned the Sept. 5 Instagram post, "#Hibachi #mocktails #games #friends #birthday #33."
And it seems as though Hayden has a lot to celebrate as of late.
In addition to the birthday festivities, the actress also recently signed with talent agency APA, with her rep confirming the move to E! News on Aug. 31.
And, after a four year hiatus from acting, she signed on to Scream 6, in which she reprises her role of Kirby Reed.
Earlier this summer, the actress—who shares 7-year-old daughter Kaya with ex Wladimir Klitschko—shared her struggles with opioid addiction and alcohol, which ultimately led to her stepping away from the spotlight.
"I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she told People. "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens."
In 2018, Hayden entered rehab for eight months and has since completed trauma therapy and inpatient treatment.
Despite having experienced "a lot of ups and downs," her journey is not one Hayden would ever change.
"I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me," she told the outlet. "I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."