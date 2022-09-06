Chris Pine's Rep Slams Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Premiere of Don't Worry Darling

After some late night talking about Harry Styles and Chris Pine—we're getting to the bottom of #SpitGate.
Over the holiday weekend, fans of the Don't Worry Darling co-stars were buzzing over one particular interaction at the 2022 Venice Film Festival during which Styles allegedly spat on Pine as he took his seat for the screening. However, Pine's rep tells E! News that the speculation is simply not true, sharing, "People are seeing some odd illusion of sorts online that is clearly deceiving...there is nothing but respect between these two men."
"This is a completely fabricated exchange," the rep added, "and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."
While this incident has been settled, it's just the latest headline-making story surrounding Don't Worry Darling. In fact, during a festival press conference for the film, director Olivia Wilde addressed a rumored rift between herself and star Florence Pugh.
"Florence is a force," Wilde told reporters. "We are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, very grateful to Denis Villeneuve for helping us, and we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."
"I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead," Wilde added of Pugh, who missed the press conference due to her filming schedule but made it to the red carpet premiere. "She's amazing in the film."
And as for those feud rumors, Wilde isn't worrying about the "endless tabloid gossip" out there. "I mean, the internet feeds itself," she added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. I think it's sufficiently well-nourished."
While Wilde happily spoke about Pugh, the press conference moderator shut down a reporter's question about Shia LaBeouf, who was initially cast as a lead in the film. In recent days, LaBeouf and Wilde made headlines after she spoke about his alleged firing from the movie in an interview with Variety. However, after the interview was published, LaBeouf—who was replaced in the movie by Wilde's now-boyfriend Harry Styles—refuted the claim that he was fired, insisting instead that he'd quit the film.
"Firing me never took place, Olivia," LaBeouf wrote in an email that he alleges he sent to Wilde, obtained by Variety. "And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."
Wilde has yet to publicly respond to LaBeouf's claim.
Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on Sept. 23.