Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis

The search for missing billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher has come to a tragic conclusion.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed on Twitter Sept. 6 that the body discovered in Memphis on Sept. 5 belongs to Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week while on a jog. A cause and manner of death have not been released.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted while out on a run Sept. 2. Police said at the time that security video showed that a person approached the mom of two and forced her into a black GMC Terrain.

On Sept. 3, Memphis police announced that a "vehicle of interest" had been located and they had detained its driver for questioning. The same day, Fletcher's family members released a statement read by her uncle, Michael Keeney, and announced a $50,000 return for her safe return.

"Liza has touched the hearts of many people," he said. "The family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything we want to see Liza returned home safely."