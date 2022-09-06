Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and a Jockstrap for Cheeky Interview Cover

Have you been keeping up with Kim Kardashian's latest magazine cover?
The Kardashians star, 41, appeared on the front of Interview's September "American Dream" issue and, once again, her look has the internet buzzing.
For the cover shoot—which was photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen—Kim wore a denim jacket by Bottega Veneta as well as a pair of blue jeans by the same fashion house that were slid down to showcase perhaps the most talked-about part of her ensemble: a white jockstrap wrapped around her bare butt.
Kim was all for the look, too. "Oh my god. I loved it," the SKIMS mogul told Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, who interviewed and styled Kim for the issue, when asked if she liked wearing the jockstrap. "Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]—we just vibe so well when we shoot together. She's the first photographer that I've really gone full force with. The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it."
Along with her ensemble, Kim sported a blonde 'do with matching bleached eyebrows. "I am keeping it for a little bit," she said about her hair, which was styled by Chris Appleton for the photo shoot. "I feel like in the fall I'll go dark, just because I don't want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different."
This isn't the first time Kim has changed her look up for Interview. For a 2017 photo shoot, she channeled former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, appearing on the cover with her now 9-year-old daughter North West.
Fans have seen Kim rock the lighter brows before too—including this past April. And as her followers well know, she's sported platinum tresses several times over the years, going back to blonde in May for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala look.
"I have different energy when I'm blonde. I'm a totally different person," she told Allure for its August 2022 cover story, later adding, "I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss."