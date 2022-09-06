Lea Michele is the "Greatest Star" in New Funny Girl Pictures

Watch : Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl

Say "hello, gorgeous."

We have a first look at Lea Michele starring as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl revival—and, naturally, these pictures are the rose of sheer perfection.

In one of the images, first shared by Entertainment Weekly, Michele sports the character's signature coat and hat along with a brunette wig. In the second—a preview of the new art direction for Michele's run—she gasps dramatically, holding a large yellow flower on top of her head. The rose replaces the massive yellow bow that served as the center of previous star Beanie Feldstein's poster.

"I was speaking with Harvey Fierstein, whom I adore, about my first performance on Tuesday," Michele told EW. "He asked how I was feeling about this big night coming up. I told him I'm feeling, 'Over the moon and so nervous at the exact same time.' He told me, 'That's called being alive, and to live in that feeling.' It was the perfect advice." Fierstein, best known for his Broadway work on shows like Hairspray and Torch Song Trilogy, is the book writer on the production.