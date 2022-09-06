Elon Musk Slams Lord of the Rings Series Amid Feud With Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Watch : The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - EXCLUSIVE Interview

Elon Musk will not be giving Rings of Power a 5-star review.

The Tesla founder shared his thoughts on the Lord of the Rings prequel series on Twitter, writing that author J.R.R. Tolkien is "turning in his grave" over the adaptation. "Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both," Musk continued in a separate tweet. "Only Galadriel [Morfydd Clark] is brave, smart and nice."

However, people are taking this review with a grain of salt, as The Rings of Power is produced by Prime Video, a subdivision of Jeff Bezos' Amazon Prime. In addition to being among the wealthiest men alive, their respective companies SpaceX and Blue Origins are in a race to set up new satellites in outer space and send astronauts to the moon.

For this reason, Musk frequently trolls Bezos on social media. For example, when NASA chose SpaceX to lead the next mission to the moon instead of Blue Origins in April 2021, Musk tweeted, "Can't get it up (to orbit) lol."

Their rivalry, combined with The Rings of Power's success—the Amazon Original set records with its Sept. 2 premiere, garnering 25 million views in its first day—have people dismissing Musk's remarks as mere tabloid fodder.