ABC Accidentally Reveals Bachelorette Spoiler in Bachelor in Paradise Preview

It isn't all Paradise in Bachelor Nation.
ABC accidentally dropped a major spoiler for The Bachelorette during a preview for Bachelor in Paradise. In the preview, which aired during the Sept. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Johnny DePhillipo, one of the remaining three vying for Gabby Windey's heart, appeared sipping a cocktail.
The problem? Well, when the ad was airing, Johnny was still a Bachelorette contender. He was eliminated later in the episode.
Suffice to say, fans were not thrilled at the spoiler airing during the episode.
"Not Johnny being FRONT AND CENTER," one Twitter user wrote, "IN THAT PARADISE AD?"
"Not ABC spoiling Johnny's elimination," another said alongside a meme of Steve Harvey, "By showing him in a BIP preview."
During the episode, Johnny revealed to Gabby that he's not ready for an engagement.
"You're exactly the person that I'd want to fall in love with and just be my person forever," he told her. "But I just don't know if I can get to an engagement in the next week or so. I's not that I don't like you. It's not that I'm not falling for you. It's not that I can't see myself with you. It's just more so just, like, it scares me."
But Gabby said that she's realized throughout her Bachelorette journey that she wants to be engaged, and that it might be time for the two to part ways. Now, she is left with two frontrunners, Jason Alabaster and Erich Schwer.
But that doesn't mean things are coming up roses for Gabby with her two finalists. The episode ended when Jason also revealed to the cameras that he's not ready for marriage, either. A preview shows Gabby running off tearfully after she hears this confession, and host Jesse Palmer telling co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia that she will be heading into a rose ceremony alone.
So, how will Gabby's journey for love end? We'll have to find out when part two of The Bachelorette's fantasy suites episodes airs Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.