Andy Cohen and RHONY's Bethenny Frankel "Mentioned It All" During Hamptons Reunion

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel caught up with Andy Cohen over Labor Day weekend. See the photo from their latest reunion.

By Allison Crist Sep 06, 2022 3:57 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesBethenny FrankelBravoCelebritiesAndy CohenNBCU
Watch: See Bethenny Frankel's Bikini Shots With & Without Photoshop

Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel were in a Montauk state of mind over Labor Day weekend. 

The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives of New York City alum reunited for a beach day in the Hamptons on Sept. 2. Bethenny shared a photo to her Instagram Story, which featured her and Andy displaying big smiles against a gorgeous ocean backdrop.

Andy subsequently shared the photo to his own Instagram Story, adding an all too recognizable phrase—at least, for RHONY fans: "We truly mentioned it all..."

For the unenlightened, Bethenny coined the catchphrase during an argument with Ramona Singer on RHONY season nine in 2017. The Skinnygirl founder went on to depart the series after season 11, but has obviously remained good friends with Andy. 

Their latest reunion comes months after Bravo announced plans to recast RHONY ahead of season 14 and launch a legacy series featuring beloved New York Housewives from years past. 

photos
Real Housewives of New York City: Where Are They Now?

Fans shouldn't get their hopes up about Bethenny being one of those Housewives, though. As she explained on her Just B podcast back in May, "I'm just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don't love. I'm now that person that can actually say, 'I've really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don't.'"

One such thing? RHONY, apparently. "Housewives coming back and them reaching out to me, and me just saying, 'No. Just, no,'" Bethenny recalled. "I don't want to be on the Housewives; I don't want to go back to Housewives.'"

Instagram

She continued, reflecting on her decision to leave the show. "When I left, I left millions of dollars on the table," she said. "Millions of dollars. Multiple millions. Not two—multiple millions of dollars on the table to walk away for a better life for myself."

On or off the show, the Bravo alum is still outspoken as ever. Days prior to her outing with Andy, Bethenny shared a different photo—two, actually—also from the beach. Both snapshots showed her in a bikini, and while the first may be considered flawless compared to the second, that's only because Bethenny admitted to editing it. Why? To show social media's ability to warp our perception of reality. 

"This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I'm not vain and show you the real me," Bethenny wrote Aug. 31. "But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten." 

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

photos
Stars' Best Body Positive Quotes

"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive," she continued. "It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men."

Bethenny went on to say that excessive photo editing is not only "the opposite of inspirational," but also "destructive" and "irresponsible," adding, "There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood."

Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

2

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

3

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy

4

Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister and Brother-in-Law Die in Plane Crash

5

Kim Kardashian Says "They Don’t Really Make Them Like" Pete Davidson

Latest News

Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister and Brother-in-Law Die in Plane Crash

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

Lea Michele is the "Greatest Star" in New Funny Girl Pictures

Exclusive

Watch Meredith Mentor New Interns in Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Elon Musk Slams LOTR Series Amid Feud With Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Exclusive

American Idol Showrunner Answers Our Burning Audition Questions

ABC Accidentally Reveals This Bachelorette Spoiler