The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Trailer Is Full of Shocking Cheating Allegations

Chris Bassett is among those in the hot seat in the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 trailer. Plus, see which alum is back.

Rumors of infidelity are running rampant in The Real Housewives of Potomac's season seven trailer. 

Up first? Karen Huger, who Candiace Dillard Bassett tells Ashley Darby "was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years. And that's after Karen herself could be seen telling Ray, "In our marriage, you said that I could have eye candy." 

Then there's Candiace's own husband, Chris Bassett, who allegedly DM'd Ashley at 2:40 a.m. to say that she should've come to the W Hotel where he was hanging out. "Who are you at the W with?" Ashley says to Robyn Dixon after showing her the message. "Not your wife."

Gizelle Bryant—who, according to the trailer, may or may not be dating Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey—has a story about Chris, too. "Many a married man have tried me," she says, "and I felt like he was trying to see if I was wit it. He's a sneaky link."

Candiace later asks Gizelle if Chris really made her feel "uncomfortable," at any point, to which she responded, "100 percent." 

As such, "Gizelle is dead to me," Candiace tells Chris. His response? "I didn't do a thing." 

While Ashley isn't in the throes of a cheating scandal like she has been in the past, she is trying to navigate her divorce from Michael Darby—key word is trying, as Ashley later tells her RHOP co-stars that she and Michael have found a house together.

"This ain't no damn divorce!" Karen fires back.

The Grande Dame has several other sassy moments throughout the trailer, most of which involve none other than OG Potomac Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who is back on the show in a friend capacity. 

When those two aren't going at it, Mia Thornton and whoever's down to argue are doing so, with one confrontation getting especially heated as she can be seen throwing a drink at Wendy Osefo.

To see more of what's to come on The Real Housewives of Potomac season seven, watch the full trailer above. Then, keep scrolling for a look at all of the brand new cast photos.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it's bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver's license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also "in these streets" dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife's husband.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some "tweaks." Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She's looking for a new home for herself and her boys, but with Michael's help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now...everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is since she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

Bravo
Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back and forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

Bravo
Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

Bravo
Jacqueline Blake

Jacqueline Blake joins as a friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is.

