Katie Holmes Just Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Necklaces

If you're into astrology and celebrity-inspired shopping, check out the reversible necklace that Katie Holmes wore.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 06, 2022 2:58 PMTags
FashionKatie HolmesLife/StyleJewelryShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
Katie Holmes BaubleBarCourtesy of BaubleBar

We shared these items worn by Katie Holmes because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I live for those moments when pop culture and fashion overlap. Most of the time when I am into a celebrity outfit, I launch a mini investigation to find out what they're wearing. Usually, when I track down the pieces, I'm disappointed because I cannot afford to emulate the look and I search for a good dupe.  With that said, it's refreshing to avoid that usual game plan when I spot a celebrity wearing something that's actually in my price range. Katie Holmes was recently spotted rocking a medallion pendant.

As a self-proclaimed astrology enthusiast, the necklace stood out to me since it features a chart showing all of the zodiac signs. The coolest part about the BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace is that it's essentially two necklaces in one. You can flip it over and wear the version that suits your mood. One side is colorful with touches of gold and the other is all gold with tiny pearl accents. This necklace is just $128, but if you factor in that it's a reversible necklace, it's an especially great buy. 

The Astro Necklace is the centerpiece of Katie's layered jewelry look, but it's not the only affordable BaubleBar piece that she wore recently. Keep on reading to find out more about her layered necklaces.

read
These 21 Affordable Amazon Jewelry Pieces Keep Selling Out

Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces

BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace

Options are everything. Choose the side of the necklace that complements your outfit (or your mood) whenever you see fit.

$128
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

BaubleBar Lane 18K Gold Necklace

This dainty necklace is your everyday staple that also works for a dressed up affair. This piece features a classic gold chain and five Cubic Zirconia accents. You can go for the layered look just like Katie Holmes or you can wear this necklace on its own.

$78
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Gia Necklace

Everyone needs the BaubleBar Gia Necklace in their jewelry collection. It is a classic herringbone necklace that is so elegant on its own and it works as a classic complement to your other layers. It's made from 14K gold-plated sterling silver and it comes with a storage pouch to prevent damage.

$88
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace- 14K

The Mini Hera Necklace is another must-have. It's a 14K gold-plated sterling silver chain necklace. It's another one of those styles that works on its own and double as a layering essential.

$88
BaubleBar

While you're shopping at BaubleBar, check out the brand's NBA collection.

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3

2

Christina Haack & Husband Josh Hall Have a Wedding Ceremony in Hawaii

3

Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine

4

Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

5

Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows & a Jockstrap for Cheeky Cover

Latest News

Love Island USA’s Mady and Andy Address Their Reunion Interview

Shailene Woodley & Ansel Elgort Have Fault in Our Stars Reunion

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Takes “Big Step” With Daughter Leah

Exclusive

Cheyenne Floyd Says She Was Shot at 13 Times While Driving Her Kids

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Emily Ratajkowski Talks Sex & Love After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3