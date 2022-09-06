Katie Holmes Just Wore These Surprisingly Affordable Necklaces

We shared these items worn by Katie Holmes because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I live for those moments when pop culture and fashion overlap. Most of the time when I am into a celebrity outfit, I launch a mini investigation to find out what they're wearing. Usually, when I track down the pieces, I'm disappointed because I cannot afford to emulate the look and I search for a good dupe. With that said, it's refreshing to avoid that usual game plan when I spot a celebrity wearing something that's actually in my price range. Katie Holmes was recently spotted rocking a medallion pendant.
As a self-proclaimed astrology enthusiast, the necklace stood out to me since it features a chart showing all of the zodiac signs. The coolest part about the BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace is that it's essentially two necklaces in one. You can flip it over and wear the version that suits your mood. One side is colorful with touches of gold and the other is all gold with tiny pearl accents. This necklace is just $128, but if you factor in that it's a reversible necklace, it's an especially great buy.
The Astro Necklace is the centerpiece of Katie's layered jewelry look, but it's not the only affordable BaubleBar piece that she wore recently. Keep on reading to find out more about her layered necklaces.
Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces
BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace
Options are everything. Choose the side of the necklace that complements your outfit (or your mood) whenever you see fit.
BaubleBar Lane 18K Gold Necklace
This dainty necklace is your everyday staple that also works for a dressed up affair. This piece features a classic gold chain and five Cubic Zirconia accents. You can go for the layered look just like Katie Holmes or you can wear this necklace on its own.
BaubleBar Gia Necklace
Everyone needs the BaubleBar Gia Necklace in their jewelry collection. It is a classic herringbone necklace that is so elegant on its own and it works as a classic complement to your other layers. It's made from 14K gold-plated sterling silver and it comes with a storage pouch to prevent damage.
BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace- 14K
The Mini Hera Necklace is another must-have. It's a 14K gold-plated sterling silver chain necklace. It's another one of those styles that works on its own and double as a layering essential.
While you're shopping at BaubleBar, check out the brand's NBA collection.