Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details About Her Upcoming True Crime Podcast The System

Watch : Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify

Kim Kardashian is adding yet another title to her resume.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who signed a podcast deal with Spotify back in 2020, is finally sharing a little bit more of what to expect from the upcoming series, which she'll host. "It's called The System," the reality star told Interview magazine Sept. 6. "The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio."

While Kim didn't share further details from the case or when the series will be released, she added, "There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled—or mishandled—and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth."

This new podcast series aligns with Kim's interest in criminal justice reform, a topic that inspired her to begin studying law. She noted that she's halfway through her studies and is continually motivated by women who were handed lengthy prison sentences for "low-level drug offenses."