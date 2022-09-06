Why Fans Are Convinced Harry Styles Spat on Chris Pine at Don’t Worry Darling’s Venice Premiere

Watch : Venice Film Festival 2022: All Eyes on Don't Worry Darling DRAMA

The drama between the Don't Worry Darling cast has reached a new height.

On Sept. 5, video footage of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine as he took his seat next to him at the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of their upcoming film started making the rounds on social media—and the internet is divided on whether the "As It Was" singer actually spat on him.

In the viral clip, Harry seems to jerk forward over Chris' lap as he takes his seat, while the Wonder Woman actor reacts, making a shocked facial expression as he looks down at his lap and grabs his sunglasses. The former One Direction singer then sits down and waves at the audience before checking his cell phone.

While it's not clear in the video if Harry actually spat on Chris, a source close to the situation tells E! News that it's not true, adding, "Harry did not spit on Chris and there is nothing but respect between the two."

Nonetheless, social media users are now determined to investigate the infamous #Spitgate.