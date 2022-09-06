Jason Momoa's Must-See Hair Transformation Will Make You Bend the Knee

Watch : Jason Momoa DYING to Watch House of the Dragon

Aquaman's Jason Momoa is making a splash with his new 'do.

The actor, 43, got his hair cut to support a cause close to his heart and documented the process in a video posted to Instagram Sept. 5.

"Hand me those braids," he told the person trimming his tresses before holding up his chopped strands. "Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I've never even felt the wind right there."

While undergoing his hair transformation, Momoa urged his followers to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop," the star continued. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me....Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."