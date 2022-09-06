Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies by Suicide at Age 52

Bed Bath & Beyond's leaders are mourning the death of the company's chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal.
The executive died at the age of 52 on Sept. 2, the organization has confirmed.
The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information for the New York Police Department told NBC News police found an "unconscious and unresponsive 52-year-old man" in downtown Manhattan after responding to a 911 call at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. The office said the man "appeared to suffer from injuries indicative from a fall from an elevated position." According to CNBC, citing police, Arnal fell from a building.
The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said emergency medical services pronounced him deceased on the scene.
The individual was identified as Arnal. The New York City medical examiner's office told CNBC Arnal died from multiple blunt trauma injuries and that he took his own life.
In a Sept. 4 release, Bed Bath & Beyond noted the entire organization is "profoundly saddened by this shocking loss."
"I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo's family," Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors said in the release. "Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family's privacy."
Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2020 after previously working at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.
"At Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Mr. Arnal was instrumental in guiding the organization throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transforming the Company's financial foundation and building a strong and talented team," the company's release said. "He was also an esteemed colleague in the financial community."
Bed Bath & Beyond has been facing challenges. On Aug. 31, the company announced the closure of 150 of its stores and revealed it was reducing its workforce by 20 percent.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).