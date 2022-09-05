Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Apple and Moses Martin Look So Grown Up in New Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow shared an ode to the end of summer in an Instagram post that included new snaps of her and Chris Martin’s kids, Apple and Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on summer memories with her kids.

The Goop founder shared a stellar tribute to the season as it comes to a close with a photo dump of videos and photographs on Instagram. In the snaps, Gwyneth documented moments with her friends and family—including her two kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," Gwyneth wrote in the Sept. 4 post. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike."

She added, "Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."

In one snap from the carousel, Apple and Moses—who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—are seen posing for a photo next to their mom with the two looking like the spitting image of their parents. 

Another clip shows Gwyneth and Moses smiling for a pic outside of a private jet. 

And Gwyneth has indeed had a summer for the books. 

Three months after she and Chris celebrated Apple's high school graduation in June, the mother-daughter duo took a fun trip to New York City.

And there was no shortage of adorable photos from their girls' trip, which were shared on the Iron Man star's Instagram Stories. 

 

Instagram

In an Aug. 10 solo photo of her daughter the mom gushed about her one-on-one time with Apple, "48 hours in NYC with this beauty."

Gwyneth—who is married to writer Brad Falchuk—also shared footage documenting the many activities she and Apple did together, including getting facials, shopping, eating delicious food and attending a Sam Fender concert.

