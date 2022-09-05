Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Apple and Moses Martin Look So Grown Up in New Photos

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in NYC

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on summer memories with her kids.

The Goop founder shared a stellar tribute to the season as it comes to a close with a photo dump of videos and photographs on Instagram. In the snaps, Gwyneth documented moments with her friends and family—including her two kids Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly," Gwyneth wrote in the Sept. 4 post. "Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike."

She added, "Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings."

In one snap from the carousel, Apple and Moses—who Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin—are seen posing for a photo next to their mom with the two looking like the spitting image of their parents.

Another clip shows Gwyneth and Moses smiling for a pic outside of a private jet.

